A Christmas cracker of a charity fundraiser in Eastbourne

A sparkling Christmas charity night is taking place at Willingdon Golf Club on Friday December 21 at 7pm.

This promises to be an evening full of fun with plenty of entertainment from the likes of Ratton School Irish dancers, the Broadway Players singing songs from recent show Whistle Down The Wind, magic man Kris Singh, and the ever-popular Bourne Chorus, plus a special Christmas music quiz and Jade Powers performing as Tina Turner.

Fifteen year old Hollie Poole will be singing accompanied by acoustic guitarist Peter Martin. There will also be the hilarious Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett, performing with Arthur Lager and friends, as well as Elton John tribute act Sam Hughes, and a medley of Christmas songs from Jane Jenkinson.

There will be a small buffet and an amazing raffle with great prizes including a hamper from Harrods, tea for two at the Grand Hotel and theatre tickets. All proceeds will go to the mayor’s local charities Memory Lane Eastbourne and Way-finders.

Tickets £10 - to book email a.mcphee05@hotmail.com or call Don on 07791476669.