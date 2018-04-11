A charming stage version of a much loved story

Guess How Much I Love You continues to delight family audiences at the Royal Hippdrome Theatre on Friday April 13 at 11am and 1.30pm.

Join Little & Big Nutbrown Hare, from the bestselling Guess How Much I Love You and I Love You All Year Round books, as they leap off the page and onto the stage in this magical journey through the seasons.

Watch Little & Big Nutbrown Hare settle down after a bedtime story and re-awaken to discover the delights and colours of each season as they measure their love for each other.

Explore this playful story as it unfolds on stage through puppets, live music and interactive play for children three years and up. This family favourite is brought to life by Selladoor Family, the producers behind James and the Giant Peach, and The Quite Remarkable Adventures Of The Owl And The Pussycat.

Tickets £13 and £9 children from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.