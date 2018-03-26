A Bunch Of Amateurs is next for East Dean Players

Preparations are in full flow for the East Dean Players’ spring production which is witty drama A Bunch Of Amateurs written by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman.

The longterm collaborators have been writing together since school. Hislop is a British broadcaster and editor of Private Eye and Newman is best known as a cartoonist. Their co-writing credits including Spitting Image, and Murder Most Horrid for Dawn French.

The play is directed by Cheryl Veitch and will be presented on April 12-14 at East Dean Village Hall.

The team welcomes back Stephen Lowin who is playing Jefferson Steele. Other cast members include Jane Bryant, Steve Darvill, Polly McGrane, Marilynne Sharpin, Dave Watts and, new to the Players, Julie Crook.

Curtain goes up at 7.30pm and tickets £10 can be purchased at edpboxoffice@gmail.com, on 01323 423149 or at East Dean Village Hall on Monday to Saturday from 10-11.30am.