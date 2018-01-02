A bestselling novel which has transferred perfectly to stage

Following an outstanding West End Run, the The Kite Runner is coming to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from 13-17 February 2018.

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s international bestselling novel, this haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan nor Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

With themes of immigration, persecution, living with guilt, a desire to be praised and accepted even as an adult and people risking their lives to escape from war torn areas, this story is as relevant now as ever.

Narrated in the past tense this enthralling tale is not just a refugee story, it is about family, friendship, war and politics – about real life and the warmth and empathy created by the characters mean the lighter moments authentically portray this reality too.

Described by The Stage industry newspaper as the best page-to-stage show since War Horse, tickets £17.40 – £29.50 are available online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk (with print at home ticket option) or call Box Office on 01323 412000.