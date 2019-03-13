10 great things to enjoy in 1066 country this week - from Friday March 15

1. Theatre. There are still performances of The Audience written by Peter Morgan at The Stables Theatre in Hastings on Friday March 15 and Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm. For 60 years Queen Elizabeth has met her prime ministers in private for a weekly audience at Buck House. Peter Morgan’s play which makes us privy to these confidential meetings is a work of informed imagination based on history, gossip and speculation. Major figures in our political life discuss game changing historical events with unexpected humanity, candour and even comedy. A Stables Theatre Production directed by France Viner. Tickets £13.50.

2. Classical music. The Hastings Philharmonic plays at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Friday March 15 from 7.30pm - see page 54 for more details and tickets. Free entrance for under-18s and students.

Reg Meuross

3. Film. Kino-Teatr is holding an Irish Film Week starting on Friday March 15 with Circle Of Friends at 2pm and 7.30pm, and featuring the likes of Byzantium on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm, which was filmed in Hastings in 2012, and Black ‘47 on Sunday March 17 at 4pm. Tickets and details on www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

4. Music. Collabro will bring the Road To The Royal Albert Hall tour to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday March 16 with doors open from 7pm. After the success of last year’s huge sell-out theatre tour, Collabro is back on the road with a mammoth 51 dates across the UK. Special guest will be Lauren Samuels who was a BBC1 Over The Rainbow Finalist and in We Will Rock You, plus Georgian & The Vintage Youth. Collabro is the world’s most successful musical theatre group, having met in 2014 for a first rehearsal then achieving a standing ovation at Britain’s Got Talen just a month later. Tickets from £19.50 upwards to £129.

5. Music. On Sunday March 17, between 1-2pm and 3-4pm, intriguing combo The Aftershave will play live in the gallery at Kino-Teatr between screenings for Irish Film Week. Consider this two lunchtime courses of countrydelia, miserypop, desertfunk and other outre genres - free entry.

6. Music. Enjoy an afternoon of music at Bexhill Rowing Social Club on Sunday March 17 including a live performance by Bexhill’s own Gripper Lee 3. DJ’s Tony Page and Mark Cowling will be spinning the discs playing anything from punk to ska and r&b to groovy funk n soul and even a touch of the Shamrock sound. Starts 3pm. As it’s St Patrick’s Day the club will be serving a traditional Irish Stew in the upstairs bar. Admission is free. The event will help fund raise for the club’s new kitchen.

Byzantium at Kino-Teatr

7. Music. St John’s Church in Hollington’s next music event is Sung Evensong on Sunday March 17 at 6.30pm. The choir of St John’s will be augmented by friends from other church choirs. The service will include a new setting for the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis entitled Hollington and written by St John’s director of music Stephen Page.

8. Music. Singer songwriter and troubadour with a social conscience (according to BBC broadcaster Mark Radcliffe), Reg Meuross (photo above) will play for Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club at Whatlington Village Hall on Tuesday March 19 from 7.30pm. Reg, who accompanies himself masterfully on guitar, captivates with his beautiful tenor voice. His catalogue includes story songs which bring characters from history to life, songs of protest as well as spellbinding love songs. Pete Townshend has chosen Reg to write and record for his new project, inspired by the life and songs of Woody Guthrie. Reg tours across England, Scotland and Wales as well as South Africa, Spain and Portugal, Australia, New Zealand and the US. In 2017 Reg was invited to take part in a very special event at the Holocaust Centre in Cape Town, where he showcased his song from Faraway People about a brave young anti-Nazi activist. Limited tickets (£12) still available at www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.

9. Dance. Gaelforce Dance, the celebration of Irish dance, music and song, has tapped its way into the hearts of millions worldwide since its inception in 1999. This dance spectacular comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Wednesday March 20 at 7.30pm. Tickets £27.50. Gaelforce Dance centres on two lovers, Lorcan and Aisling, in a story full of emotion with Irish dancing at its raw and energetic best.

10. Talk. The Bavard Bar returns to Kino-Teatr on Wednesday March 20 from 7.30pm. Tickets £7. Three pre-booked speakers share something they’re passionate about - from crop circles to circuit bending or Aleister Crowley, you never know what you might hear on the night.

Gripper Lee 3 SUS-170815-141410001

Gaelforce Dance