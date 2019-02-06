10 great things to do this week in Eastbourne - from Friday February 8

1. Theatre. Printers Playhouse in Grove Road has its own resident Am Dram group which presents its very first production Playtime on Friday February 8 and Saturday February 9 from 7pm. This will be a cabaret of comedy sketches, characterisation and silliness; ticket price includes a glass of bubbly. In The Playhouse. 7 pm. Tickets £10 are available from www.onlineticketseller.com

2. Music. Eastbourne singer songwriter Ben Westwood performs live at Printers Playhouse on Saturday February 9 from 9pm, free entry.

John Osborne

3. Film. Kenneth Branagh’s latest movie is an intriguing take on the private later home-life of William Shakespeare. All Is True (12A) has screenings at Eastbourne Curzon from Friday February 8 at 2.05pm, 5.05pm and 8.05pm, co-stars Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.

4. Classical music. London Philharmonic Orchestra plays The Music Of Friends on Sunday February 10 from 3pm. Music doesn’t get any lovelier, or more personal, than Mozart’s Oboe Quartet, Beethoven’s String Quartet Op.18. No.1 and Brahm’s Clarinet Quintet. Performed by soloists of the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets from £15-£25.

5. Comedy. John Osbourne - John Peel’s Shed is Upstairs At The Crown & Anchor on Sunday February 10 from 7pm, presented by Devonshire Collective Live. In 2002, John Osborne won a competition on John Peel’s Radio 1 show. His prize was a box of records that took eight years to listen to. This is an ode to radio, those records, and anyone who’s ever sought solace in the wireless. This show features a selection of records previously owned by the late John Peel. Many are rare recordings by obscure and now defunct bands, and this is a unique opportunity for any Peel fans. A version of the show was recorded at the BBC Radio Theatre and broadcast on Radio 4. Tickets £8 from onlineticketseller.com or DC1 Café & Gallery. Presented by DCLive in association with Crowd Inn and Applause Rural Touring.

6. Theatre. Dark Unicorn Productions brings John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer-winning play Doubt to Printers Playhouse from Tuesday February 12. This follows a successful crowdfunding campaign which raised £6,000 in seven weeks. The play, set in 1964 New York, concerns the suspicions of Catholic elementary school principal Sister Aloysius Beauvier about the intentions of local priest Father Brendan Flynn towards her school’s sole black pupil. Acting in it are Dark Unicorn co-founders Eleanor Stourton and Paddy Cooper, with Deborah Kearne as Sister Aloysius and St Leonards-based Sabina Arthur as Mrs Muller. Directed by John Berry. The show has 10 performances between then and Saturday February 23, with a 7.45pm curtain each night. Tickets, priced at a flat rate of £10 each, are available online by going to www.darkunicorn.org or by phoning Printers Playhouse on 01323 301333.

Doubt presented by Dark Unicorn Productions SUS-190117-084357001

7. Music. Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club presents Ben Tyzack (photo above) who will play live at 4Seasons, The Waterfront, on Monday February 11 from 8pm. Born in London but raised in the deep south of the United States, Ben’s musical style reflects these experiences. His guitar playing is an intoxicating blend, inspired from the raw delta blues of Robert Johnson to the powerful soundscapes of Jimmy Page. This combined with a soulful voice and commanding stage presence completes the picture of a unique artist. In 1992 Ben formed the Spikedrivers, a project based on his love of early blues, and a vehicle for his songwriting. As well as touring with the Spikedrivers and other artists, Ben is an accomplished solo performer and he always enjoys presenting his music in a “no place to hide” type of setting. To book a table and for more info 01323 470704.

8. Jazz. From Wednesday February 13 the Hydro Hotel will host a monthly jazz tea from 3-5pm. Alongside an indulgent afternoon tea, the jazz will be served up by Neal Richardson (piano/vocals), whose repertoire includes standards from the Great American Songbook, plus some of his own originals. His guest for February is guitar maestro Andy Drudy on acoustic guitar. Pre-book on 01323 720643. Tea and music will be served from 3pm till 5pm, and tickets cost £15 each.

9. Film. That all-time classic Casablanca is the Valentine’s Day choice at Towner Art Gallery - the film starring Bogart and Bergman will have you falling in love all over again - screening starts 7pm. Tickets £8.50.

10. Film. The Cult Film Club introduces lovestruck Steve Martin in The Man With Two Brains at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday February 14. Tickets cost £6-7 - and why not come dressed as a mad scientist to really create the right atmosphere? Bar opens at 7.30pm, film starts at 8pm.

Ben Tyzack