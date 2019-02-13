10 great things to do this week around Eastbourne - from Friday February 15

1. Theatre. Dark Unicorn Productions is performing John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer-winning play Doubt at Printers Playhouse on Friday February 15 and Saturday February 16, at 7.45pm, until Saturday February 23. The play, set in 1964 New York, concerns the suspicions of Catholic elementary school principal Sister Aloysius Beauvier about the intentions of local priest Father Brendan Flynn towards her school’s sole black pupil. Directed by John Berry. Tickets £10 are available on www.darkunicorn.org or by calling 01323 301333.

2. Film. Seize your chance to see Green Book (12A) at the Curzon in Eastbourne on Saturday February 16 and Sundary February 17 at 2.05pm and 8pm. Inspired by true friendship, Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star in a film nominated for five Oscars.

3. Art. Visit the DC Print Room Exhibition, at DC1 Gallery and Cafe on Seaside, on Saturday February 16 for a free talk with curator Jan Turner on How Did They Do That? She will discuss the various processes the artist used and went through in exhibiting their work. Starts 3pm. The DC Print Room is now in its third year and has brought together a variety of artists; it’s an open exhibition showing the thoughts and processes of what’s been going on in the Print Room. All works are for sale.

4. Wrestling. The charity grappling spectacular in Peacehaven’s Meridian Centre on Saturday February 16 from 7.30pm features The Beards, who bill themselves as ‘over 40st of British beef’, a PWF championship contest and an appearance by The Lion Kid. Tickets for the show, in aid of Peacehaven’s mayor’s charities, are available from the Information Office at the venue, priced £10 for adults and £9 for concessions. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £36. Call for more information on 01273 585493.

5. Music. Eastbourne-based chamber choir Noteworthy Voices performs its O Balow, Lalay concert on Saturday February 16 from 7pm at St Nicolas’ Church in Pevensey. Tickets £7 available on the door (children go free).

6. Documentary. Bergman - A Year In The Life screens at Towner Art Gallery on Saturday February 16 at 12pm and Sunday February 17 at 4.30pm. Swedish with english subtitles. Jane Magnusson directs and narrates a documentary that exposes the darker, less well-known side to one of the most famous directors in world cinema. Focusing on 1957, a landmark year in which Bergman directed two films and four plays.

7. Music. Saturday February 16 sees a live gig at Printers Playhouse by the Jemima Price Band - celtic country with a touch of American. From 9.15pm. Downstairs at Printers. Free.

8. Art. Sunday February 17 sees the opening of The Weather Garden at Towner Art Gallery - it runs until Sunday June 2. British artist Anne Hardy curates the Arts Council Collection in Towner’s eighth and final exhibition as part of the Arts Council Collection National Partners Programme 2016-19. The Weather Garden encompasses over 30 artworks in a diverse range of media that are engaged with material, physical action, and sensuality. Artists include the likes of Roger Ackling, Claire Barclay, Barry Flanagan, John Gibbons, Shirazeh Houshiary, and Sarah Lucas.

9. Music. Highly entertaining and internationally renowned Scottish band, North Sea Gas, return to The Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday February 20. Their USP is great vocals and tremendous three-part-harmonies, with guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bouzouki, harmonica, whistles, bodhrans, banjo and good humour - all part of the entertainment. They have received gold and silver disc awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association and regularly have sell out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. They have released 19 albums with When We Go Rolling Home being the most recent. Admission is £7 on the door with students and under 21s half price. Doors open at 7.30pm, and enquiries can be made on 01323 728268.

10. Music. Amazing singer Cara Dillon is in concert at the Birley Centre on Thursday February 21 at 7.30pm. Born in Dungiven in 1975, she was brought up in a close musical family and won the All Ireland Traditional Singing Trophy aged only 14. She went on to sing with De Dannan, one of the most influential bands in Irish traditional music and then to “folk’s supergroup” Equation, where she took over from Kate Rusby. In the intimate setting of the Birley Centre, together with a Steinway piano and her husband and musical partner, Sam Lakeman, Cara is sure to deliver a set of moving songs with every note and word sung with passion. Seats £24.50 in advance only from the Hailsham Pavilion - 01323 841414.

