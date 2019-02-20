10 great things to do in Eastbourne this week - from Friday February 22

1. Comedy. Monthly event Comedy Seaford is back tonight at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, on Friday February 22 from 8pm. Tickets cost £10. The host is Julie Jepson and the headline act is Chris Chopping, with support from Charmaine Davies, Sallyann Fellows, and Sara Seibal. Booking on wegottickets.com.

2. Theatre. Dark Unicorn Productions (photo above) performs John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer-winning play Doubt at Printers Playhouse on Friday February 22 and Saturday February 23, at 7.45pm. The play, set in 1964 New York, concerns the suspicions of Catholic elementary school principal Sister Aloysius Beauvier about the intentions of local priest Father Brendan Flynn towards her school’s sole black pupil. Directed by John Berry. Tickets £10 are available on www.darkunicorn.org or by calling 01323 301333.

Ben Dawson at DC1 Gallery and Cafe

3. Music. The Under Ground Theatre presents its Saturday morning tradition of free music on Saturday February 23 at Community Wise in Old Town from 10-12 noon. The performers will be Geoff Morley followed by Ron Turner and Kevin Barber. Eastbourne Arts Centre Charitable Trust (The Under Ground Theatre) has begun a support group, made up of members, volunteers, customers, performers and artists involved with the UGT. If you would like to join, email friends@undergroundtheatre.co.uk Alternatively, go to www.undergroundtheatre.co.uk and click on the link to join via FB. As part of the group, you will be kept informed of UGT events and any progress in securing a new venue.

4. Film. Beautiful Boy will be screened at the Towner Art Gallery on Saturday February 23 at 2pm, Sunday February 24 at 2pm and 4.30pm, and Thursday February 28 at 4.30pm and 7pm. Starring Academy Award nominees Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell, this is a deeply moving portrait of a family’s love in the face of their son’s addiction and attempts at recovery.

5. Music. Without Borders is presented at The Birley Centre on Saturday February 23 from 7.30pm. This is stunning original music from Eastbourne composers Melody Woodham, Tim Laverack and Clive Whitburn who recently formed The Composers Network to bring the music of living composers to new audiences. In Without Borders: An Evening with The Modulus String Quartet and The New Network Singers, they promise beautiful strings and singing. It includes new works composed in response to one of the biggest challenges of our time, the migrant crisis. The performance features world premieres alongside music by Bafta award winning composer and Classic FM presenter, Jessica Curry. Tickets, £12 adults, £8 under 16s available from www.melodywoodham.com and on the door (subject to availability).

6. Music. Printers Playhouse hosts the Pilgrim Mothers session on Saturday February 23 from 9.15pm. Cole Moreton and his band will entertain with fine tunes, stories and guests. Downstairs at Printers, free.

Modulus Quartet at the Birley Centre SUS-181112-164133001

7. Music. The Searchers bring their farewell tour to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Monday February 25 at 7.30pm - see page 55 for more information. Tickets cost £25.50 from royalhippodrome.com or 01323 802020.

8. Art. Ben Dawson Exhibition at DC1 Café & Gallery on Seaside opens on Tuesday February 26 and runs until to Saturday March 23, 11-5pm daily. Ben will be showing his work (photo above) but also holding four different workshops on Saturday March 2, 9, 16 and 23, exploring different techniques, and sharing his expertise, as well as his different way of observing and portraying familiar local views and buildings. See Devonshire Collective website for booking and prices.

9. Film. Acclaimed french film Custody will be screened by Eastbourne Film Society at the Curzon Cinema on Wednesday February 27. Xavier Legrand wrote and directed this as his first feature film, and it became a prize-winner at the Venice Film Festival in 2017. Legrand was concerned about domestic abuse and he felt it important to raise awareness and encourage victims to speak up. It starts after Miriam (Léa Drucker) has just divorced her husband Antoine (Denis Ménochet). This is a time when she realises that his denial of her accounts of abuse mean that a judge may not grant her what she is desperately seeking, namely sole custody of their 12-year-old son, Julien. As usual, the screenings will be open to the public, but be aware of a particularly harrowing climax.

10. Music. Four piece band Stormy T and Bluesmans Lane performs live at Printers Playhouse in Grove Road on Thursday February 28 from 8.30pm. Downstairs at Printers, free.

Beautiful Boy at Towner

Custody