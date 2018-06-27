The thrills of top tennis action in Eastbourne

Come and join Eastbourne’s biggest sporting event of the year in its final days. The international tennis tournament offers entertainment for the whole family in an exciting environment.

Enjoy the garden party fun with a Pimms and a picnic in the glorious sunshine and there is also the chance you will spot a famous face or two. Tickets for the main courts are sold out but there is the opportunity to buy tickets to access the grounds and watch the smaller matches and watch the stars warm up. Prices range from free to £65. Buy your tickets in advance online at https://www.theticketfactory.com/ltai/online