The Royal Hippodrome is alive with The Sound of Music

The NODA award winning Broadway Players are back at The Royal Hippodrome in Eastbourne this month with The Sound of Music.

The show by Rodgers and Hammerstein is arguably the world’s favourite musical and was adapted into an iconic film starring Julie Andrews in 1965.

The Broadway Players present The Sound of Music

A Broadway Players spokesperson said: “When Maria proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of widowed Captain Von Trapp.

“Maria transforms the family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, laughter and music. In the process, Maria wins the hearts of all the children and their father. Upon the discovery that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, the family’s narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre.”

The cast is headed up by producer Jade Powers with direction by Nicholas Reynolds and musical direction by Michael Cullen.

Performances run from July 12-16 at 7.30pm (Sat 2.30pm, Sun 3.30pm, 7.45pm). Tickets from £15. Call 01323 802020 or visit royalhippodrome.com

The Broadway Players’ previous performances have included Whistle down the Wind, The Full Monty and Spamalot.

