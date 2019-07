The Rattonians have made a triumphant return to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre with the dazzling musical Top Hat.

The first performance of the production took place on Thursday, July 25, and the show will run until Saturday, August 3. The bar was bustling after the show as the 50-strong cast celebrated their latest song and dance extravaganza. Pictures by Denise Greaves. Top picture by Peter Gurr Creative Photography. Click here to read Kevin Anderson’s review.

