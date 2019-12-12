The Rattonians: A Christmas Spectacular – in pictures

A Christmas Spectacular is at the venue until Saturday, December 14 (7.30pm, Saturday matinee 2.30pm). Tickets cost £15-£17. Call 01323 802020. Click here to read the review. Pictures by Trevor Mould.
The Rattonians are getting everyone in the mood for Christmas at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome this weekend.
