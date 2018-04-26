The perfect way to enjoy this vision of Springtime

Enjoy carpets of wild flowers across 23 acres of ancient oak wood on the Arlington Bluebell Walk.

This is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington, Polegate.

There are seven interesting walks to choose from including one designed for mobility difficulties.

Discover white wood anemones against the backdrop of the green leaves of emerging bluebells and after that the masses of English bluebells covering the woodland floor, which on a warm day have unique fragrance.

Six more walks of up to three miles and back are over farmland and you can view milking of a 400 cow herd. Children can see close up mother sheep and their lambs, pigs, angora goats, and baby chicks, also a quiz sheet to take as they walk round. There is a photographic competition, memorial glade, plant stall, picnic area, free car parking; for more details go to www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. Adults £6, children £2.50, open from 10-5pm. Photo by Pete Goldsmith.