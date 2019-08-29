The Night Watch, review: Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, until August 31

London in and after the Blitz, with lives shattered physically and psychologically: Sarah Waters’ The Night Watch is lifted from page to stage at the Devonshire Park Theatre this week.

Hattie Naylor’s adaptation, in a brand new production by the Original Theatre Company, superbly re-creates the atmosphere – although the story is more elusive and the plot sometimes unclear. Rather like that Sondheim that runs backwards, the first half action is set post-war, in 1947, and then Act Two takes us back into a battered 1943. Bold, but a little baffling.

Production values – as ever with Original Theatre – are sky-high and the stagecraft is admirable. An atmospheric set creates impressions rather than realism, whisking up scenes and locations out of a rather dusky, cold half-light. Indeed, we could do with a shaft or two of sunlight, but the story is just a bit too earnest and depressive for that.

Even so, the images are striking, none more than the men in a prison cell, shrouded in blankets like a Dickensian asylum. In wartime Britain, surely only black-marketeers or gangsters were locked up? Ah – and possibly homosexuals or “conshies”, those equally unspoken “crimes”… Either way, friends Duncan and Fraser are a shunned part of society.

The acting, too, is accomplished throughout, and threaded through with a sincerity that sometimes touches on angst. Lewis Mackinnon’s Duncan with his monologue of graphic fear as London burns. His soulmate and cellmate Fraser, free-thinking with just a hint of arrogance.

Like a mirror image of Duncan and Fraser, the female leads weave discreet relationships which society chooses not to notice, lesbian activity being no crime in British law.

Narrowly evading cliché – the stridently masculine outfit on one character, and the lush pink lamé on another – Izabella Urbanowicz, Florence Roberts and Phoebe Price play convincingly with each others’ emotions.

Malcolm James, Mara Allen and Louise Coulthard complete an experienced cast. Alastair Whatley directs an imaginative team of creatives, with particular mention for Lucy Cullingford’s brilliant little vignettes of inch-perfect choreography.

It all adds up; or does it? The novel sold half a million copies, but it’s the sort of story that lends itself to page-by-page unfolding, with quite complex characters. On stage, The Night Watch is an admirable project – but in some ways a challenging watch.

