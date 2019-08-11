The Night Watch: a tale of illicit love and everyday heroism

The acclaimed Original Theatre Company and York Theatre Royal are bringing The Night Watch to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre for an extended run.

The show is at the venue from Thursday, August 22, to Saturday, August 31, with nightly performances from Monday to Saturday at 7.45pm and Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

The production is based on the novel by best-selling author Sarah Waters and it has been adapted by Olivier-nominated playwright Hattie Naylor.

A spokesperson said: “The Night Watch is a tender, tragic and beautifully poignant portrait of five ordinary people caught up in the aftermath of an extraordinary time. This story of illicit love and everyday heroism takes us from a dazed and shattered post-war Britain back into the heart of the Blitz, towards the secrets that are hidden there.”

It’s the late 1940s and five people are recovering from the Second World War. In a quiet dating agency, a ruined church and a prison cell, the stories of these lives start to intertwine...

“Olivier-nominated playwright Hattie Naylor creates a gripping and theatrically inventive adaptation of this great modern novel.

“From the team that brought you Birdsong, The Habit of Art and The Importance of Being Earnest, this eagerly anticipated brand new production will tour for the first time.

“The book was shortlisted for the 2006 Man Booker Prize, and has been described as a rich story told with consummate skill by a first-class storyteller.”

This tour stars Mara Allen, Louise Coulthard, Malcolm James, Lewis Mackinnon, Phoebe Pryce, Florence Roberts, Sam Jenkins-Shaw and Izabella Urbanowicz. The Night Watch is directed by Alastair Whatley and designed by David Woodhead, with lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Dominic Bilkey, casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG, music by Sophie Cotton and movement direction from Lucy Cullingford.

Ticket prices start at £19. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

The website now gives people the option to print their tickets at home and choose a seat based on the view.

