The Mucky Mermaids get busy with beach clean

Mucky Mermaids is a beach cleaning group which meets on the last Sunday of every month at 11am.

The beach changes every month and is advertised on the group’s FB page.

Mucky Mermaids has ‘beach spotter guides’ for children and organiser Cheryl Foreman also hides painted pebbles for them to find. There are grabbers and bag hoops to borrow or people can bring their own. Gardening/rubber gloves are advised. January’s beach clean is on Sunday January 27 from the Waterworks. All are welcome; children if supervised, dogs if well behaved, plus wheelchairs/scooters along the prom.

