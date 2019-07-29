The legacy of Marc Bolan and T.Rex lives on: T.Rextasy in Eastbourne

A colourful tribute gig is set to celebrate one of the most flamboyant rock stars of the 20th century – Marc Bolan.

T.Rextasy, presented by Sweeney Entertainments, comes to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on August 23 (8pm), and aims to take audiences back to the 1970s.

A spokesperson for the concert said: “With Bolan’s special ingredient of ‘rock-a-boogie’ songs, T.Rex had a string of huge hits throughout the ’70s including ‘Love to Boogie’, ‘Telegram Sam’, ‘Jeepster’ and ‘20th Century Boy’.

“Accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan and T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan’s catalogue management, T.Rextasy have been described by many as ‘beyond the boundaries of tribute’. They have been performing all over the world for more than 25 years, a career that ironically out-lives Marc’s very own T.Rex

“The skilled musicianship of Danielz (vocals and lead guitar), Neil Cross (rhythm guitars, backing vocals), Rob Butterfield (bass, backing vocals) and John Skelton (drums) lets the timeless music and legacy of Marc Bolan and T.Rex live on.”

Danielz said: “I absolutely love playing the songs of T.Rex. It’s the actual buzz one gets of going on stage and giving the audience a live experience. Fans are coming to have a good time, and when I see people smiling and doing just that it makes it really worthwhile.”

He continued: “In 1992 I was an original musician who was promised recording deals from various companies, always let down at the last hurdle. I decided to then to form T.Rextasy, to go out playing the music of Marc Bolan – an artist that I had always loved while growing up through my teens and older. As Marc died in 1977, I wanted people to experience the energy, excitement, and the wonderful songs and performance that he gave – always 100 percent.”

Tickets cost £26.50. Call 01323 412 000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

