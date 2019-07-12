The Kinx, Ultimate Coldplay and Chasing Mumford at Eastbourne Bandstand

For ‘Dedicated Followers of Fashion’ the fun is sure to last ‘All Day and All of the Night’ starting with a ‘Sunny Afternoon’ on the beach followed by a rocking tribute by The Kinx, on Friday, July 12.

This authentic tribute to The Kinks will bring all their hits including ‘You Really Got Me’ and ‘Tired of Waiting’ plus many more.

The Kinks were one of the most influential British rock bands of the 1960s, selling over 50 million records despite once being banned from touring the US for constant fighting within the band.

On Saturday, July 13, the audience will be looking at their ‘Clocks’ hoping that the UK’s number one tribute to Coldplay, Ultimate Coldplay, won’t be over in the ‘Speed of Sound’ as they sing the hits from one of the most successful British rock bands of the past 20 years.

Chasing Mumford will be taking to the stage on Sunday, July 14, performing some of Mumford and Sons most popular songs including ‘I Will Wait’, ‘Little Lion Man’, ‘Believe’ and more. Mumford and Sons formed in 2007 and have gone on to win a Brit Award for ‘Best British Group’ and a Grammy for ‘Album of the Year’ for their Album ‘Babel’, both in 2013.

Tickets cost £7.95 in advance (child £5.95) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10% off their ticket.

The Traditional Afternoon Concert will be performed by Harveys Brass, on Sunday, July 14, from 3pm, who will be playing a wide repertoire of music from Baroque to modern.

Tickets for the Traditional Afternoon cost £3.50 (child £2). Doors open from 2:30pm.

The next instalment in the Big Band and Swing Sound Season sees Swingshift Big Band play at the Bandstand on Thursday, July 18.

Tickets for the Big Band and Swing Sound cost £5.00 in advance (child £2.50) and doors open at 7pm for an 8pm performance.

The Bandstand has a special offer for customers who book both an 1812 and Big Band Night together for the combined ticket price of just £10.

For more information or to book visit www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Tourist Information Centre or telephone 01323 410611.

Contributed by Tourism Promotions Office.

