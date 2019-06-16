The Bohemians capture the live energy of Queen

Classic rock fans can enjoy The Best of Queen, performed live by The Bohemians at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Thursday, June 20 (7.30pm).

The musicians have been recreating a night out with the most theatrical group of all time since 1996, and have become hugely popular in the process.

Front man and pianist Rob Comber is an uncannily realistic Freddie Mercury and Christopher Gregory makes a highly convincing Brian May.

Wayne Bourne is the accomplished drummer of the band and founder member Kevin Goodwin plays bass.

Kevin said: “We try to put on a Queen show where everyone will know all the songs, performed with passion, to a high standard and with the dynamic of a live Queen show.

“Those who didn’t get the chance to see Queen with Freddie get to experience the live energy Queen were all about, and those who were lucky enough to see Queen can re-live the memories.”

Explaining how the current line-up came together, Kevin said: “We advertised for a new drummer in 1998 in which Wayne Bourne replied. I met him at a petrol station in Woodbridge, Suffolk, and knew straight away he would be the perfect Roger Taylor. He looked the part, was a great drummer and could sing lead vocals. The perfect combination.

“We needed a replacement Freddie in 2004 because the original Freddie quit the band. Our then guitarist spotted Rob Comber in a local pub band, approached him and asked him to audition. It was obvious Rob had a superb vocal range and musical ability, which is essential if you’re going to try and replicate Freddie Mercury.

“In 2008 our guitarist of 12 years, Nick Ballard, decided to hang up his guitar and give us notice of leaving the band until we could find a replacement. By then Christopher Gregory had already played for us on a few shows that Nick couldn’t do. Christopher Gregory was already in a Queen tribute band, but they were about to disband. It was a very easy decision for him to join us with a very smooth transitional period.”

The current line-up is dazzling audiences across the world and all performers try to put on the most accurate show they can.

Tickets cost £26.50. Call 01323 412000.