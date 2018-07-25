Tennis will be served on the double today in Eastbourne

Still miss Wimbledon? You can enjoy seeing the UK’s top county players for free at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park.

They have been competing this week in Group One Event of the LTA Summer County Cup Event which ends on Friday July 27. This is a chance to see men and women playing doubles at one of Eastbourne’s top tennis events of the year.

First played in 1895, ‘County Week’, as it is more fondly known, is one of the oldest tournaments on the domestic calendar and this year has seen 44 counties competing in the doubles-only tournament.

There will be seven groups in total, taking place at 13 venues across the country. Play starts daily at 10.30am.