Sweet beasts from the east enjoying cold temperature

Drusillas Park’s very own rather lovely beasts from the east have been out and about exploring the snow.

Hailing from the Himalayan Mountains of China, India and Nepal, Drusillas’ red pandas are well suited to colder climes, while the Binturongs, Angkor and Penh, have been taking it in turns to check out the strange sparkly white substance covering their enclosure.

Drusillas’ Zoo Keepers have been working round the clock to make sure all of their animals stay warm in these arctic conditions. The zoo will be open as ever throughout the bad weather, so wrap up warm and check out how they all are - www.drusillas.co.uk