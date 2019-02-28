Support the Eastbourne Half this weekend

The Eastbourne Half Marathon is a fun community and charity event aimed at runners of all abilities.

It starts and finishes at Princes Park on Sunday March 3 so get out there to cheer them all home if not actually taking part yourself.

The event starts at 10.00am and mostly follows the seafront promenades towards Beachy Head and back to Sovereign Harbour, where the course loops back to the finish which is located in Princes Park.

Online entries in adult and junior categeories will close on Friday Mar 1 at 12 noon, More details from www.eastbournehalf.co.uk. Photo Jon Rigby.

read more: 10 things to do this week in Eastbourne