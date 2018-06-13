Summer fair delights at Shinewater Court event

Enjoy the noise and spectacle of Eastbourne’s popular Stix Drummers at Shinewater Court’s summer fair on Saturday June 16.

The event held by The Disabilities Trust in Milfoil Drive is from 2-4.30pm and this is a perfect opportunity for an enjoyable afternoon out.

Apart from enjoying summery refreshments in the garden, and a barbecue, visitors can browse the craft stall and try their luck at the raffle and tombola. There is also the Shinewater Collective Art Exhibition, open now until June 20, which has work from seven artists using a variety of mediums and techniques (01323 769196).