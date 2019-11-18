Strange stand-up from Sean Lock in Eastbourne

The surreal wit of Sean Lock is coming to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre this month.

The British Comedy Award winner and TV personality performs at the venue on Wednesday, November 27 (8pm).

The event is selling out fast and people are advised to book their tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets cost £23 and are available from the box office on 01323 802020. Alternatively, people can book online at www.royalhippodrome.com.

A show spokesperson said: “Lock is one of the UK’s most highly acclaimed and original comedians.

“The British Comedy Award winner for Best Stand-Up is best known as team captain on Channel 4’s 8 out of 10 Cats / Cats Does Countdown and for his seminal BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High, a genuine cult classic.

“Yet he has also made numerous appearances on BBC favourites such as Live at the Apollo, The Graham Norton Show, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Have I Got News For You and QI, as well as The Real Man’s Road Trip: Sean and Jon Go West on Channel 4.”

‘Something wicked this way comes’: Macbeth in Bexhill. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Eastbourne area. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the East Sussex area. Click here to read more.