Stargazing is moving to seafront site this winter

Eastbourne’s free monthly stargazing evenings are on the move to the seafront Western Lawns starting this Saturday, November 17.

While restoration works take place at its usual home of the Redoubt Fortress this winter, keen astronomers can still enjoy telescope time on the lawns with Eastbourne Astronomical Society at the free monthly star showing.

Starting this Saturday, members of the society will be on hand after sunset from 5pm with telescopes for guided viewings of Mars, Saturn and the Moon. The event is timed each month to coincide with the Moon’s first quarter phase.

