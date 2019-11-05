Stage and screen star Lee Mead reflects on his life and career at Eastbourne’s Hippodrome

Lee Mead fans can get up close and personal with the star at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre this week.

My Story – a Dream That Became a Reality will be at the venue on Friday, November 8 (7.30pm).

The stripped down show mixes conversation and music as Lee reflects on his life and career.

A spokesperson said: “Selected from thousands of performers Lee was thrust into the spotlight in 2007 to play the iconic lead role in the West End revival of Joseph, which enjoyed an incredible run that had to be extended to satisfy public demand to see Lee wear the coat of many colours. From that point Lee’s career has been a never-ending rollercoaster of engagements from stage to screen. In the West End Lee has appeared in such classic musicals as Wicked and Legally Blonde, to the touring production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to name just a few. On television Lee has been a regular in Casualty and Holby City.”

Tickets cost £25-60. Call 01323 802020 or purchase tickets online at royalhippodrome.com.

