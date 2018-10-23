Spooky times at Redoubt Fortress up to Halloween

Torrid tales and stories of ghostly encounters will be taking over the Redoubt Fortress as spooky torchlit Twilight Tours return from October 27-30.

Featuring gruesome stories and chilling accounts of haunted sightings, the torchlit journey explores the dark prison cells, casemates and caponiers under the cover of darkness. Little horrors can enjoy their own spooky stroll during half term with a creepy quiz to complete throughout the cobwebbed corridors up to Sunday October 28. With scary bats lurking, young explorers can try making creepy crafts and enjoy a fang-tastic treat at the end of their trail. For more information visit www.HeritageEastbourne.co.uk or telephone 01323 410300.

