Spider time for visitors to Drusillas on Saturday

Oh, hurrah! it’s Spider Saturday this weekend at Drusillas Park near Eastbourne.

Spider experts from the British Tarantula Society will be displaying some of their most commonly feared beasts in the Discovery Centre on October 13 from 11-4pm. There will be a variety of bugs, insects and spiders on show to look at and learn about as well as the opportunity to ask Spider expert Angela Hale – also known as Tarangela – a variety of questions. She knows everything there is to know about our eight legged friends. The aim of the day is to try and overcome visitors’ phobias, as well as being fun and informative.

