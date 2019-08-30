Sooty, Richard Cadell, Edward Hilsum and other top magicians celebrate in Eastbourne

A spectacular Evening of Magic is set to enchant audiences at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, next week.

The show, which is at the theatre on Saturday, September 7, boasts some of the biggest and best names in British magic and variety, including the Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year and Sooty.

A spokesperson said: “Every year the International Brotherhood of Magicians holds an annual magic convention in a different UK town. They celebrate by presenting a show to the public, offering incredible grand illusion, nail biting escapes, thrilling award-winning magic, sophisticated juggling, pick pocketing and laugh out loud comedy.

“Throughout the week during their conference, magicians from around the world congregate to show tricks, share their secrets and learn new illusions. The finale of their gathering will be a gala show featuring some of the UK’s top performers featuring the Stage Magician of the Year Edward Hilsum, the amazing Sooty and Richard Cadell, dangerous and fast paced illusions from Hocus Pocus, gentleman juggler Florian Brooks, award-winning magic from Roy Davenport, the pick pocketing skills of James Freedman plus the Zoe Pennington dancers and comedy magic from compere Paul Megram.”

An Evening of Magic is suitable for the whole family.

Tickets cost £15. Call 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

The Sooty and Friends Show is on Saturday, September 7, at 10.30am. Click here to find out more.

