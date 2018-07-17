So much for families at Eastbourne Lakeside event

Eastbourne Lakeside Festival opens on Friday July 20 with a relaxing afternoon and evening of live performance - unwind with the sounds of the Leanne Rose Band.

Stay on to see the first nightglow from Model Balloons UK, who will demonstrate all weather, radio controlled hot air balloons, at 9.45pm. Watch Brighton Kite Flyers who will launch their stunning character kites across the sky during the afternoon and evening. The weekend includes funfair, inflatable slides, vintage motors, ride on trains, Seaford & District Buses displaying their classic fleet, dog show, Harveys shire horses, and pony rides. More detail at eastbournelakesidefestival.com.