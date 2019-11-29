See The Rattonians’ superb winter show at Eastbourne’s Hippodrome

The Rattonians are back at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre this December with their Christmas Spectacular.

The show opens on Tuesday, December 10, and runs until Saturday, December 14. Performances are 7.30pm nightly with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Tickets cost £15 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

The Rattonian Youth Group is joining the production this year and organisers promise a show that’s packed with variety.

The first half will deliver favourites from musicals like The Pajama Game, The Lion King and Sister Act. Act two is more Christmas themed with many familiar favourites like ‘White Chrismas’, as well as ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’, plus a visit from Santa.

The cast is headed by Alex Adams, Grant Martins, Laura Sivers, Star Bray, Chloe Shearer, Paula Pout, Jonathan Stephens, Damon Willer, Mark Adams, Melanie Adams, Nick Hollands with performances from the youth group including Caleb and Zara Pout, Ashton Storey, Alfie Sefton and a full company of Senior and Youth Rattonians.

Choreography is by Debbie Adams, Star Bray, Jan Lynton and Claire Walker.

