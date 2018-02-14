Secrets and sleuthing at Newhaven Fort for kids

There’s always plenty for families to discover at Newhaven Fort, but this half term week has given young spies, Sherlocks and would-be James Bonds the chance to work on a secret mission.

Spy Week continues until Sunday February 18. Newhaven Fort is open from 10-5pm.

Youngsters are invited to use their top detective skills to uncover the secrets in the morse-code quiz trail, then head to the dressing-up box, adopt a cunning disguise and take a selfie to show their friends. They will need to get hands-on with the arts and crafts to ensure they have everything needed to be the next 007. Mission accepted?