Sax specialist Tommaso Starace plays Eastbourne’s Splash Point Jazz Club

Virtuoso alto and soprano sax player Tommaso Starace performs for Splash Point Jazz Club, Eastbourne, on Wednesday, January 29.

The gig, which starts at 8pm, will be the jazz club’s first concert of 2020.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Naples-born but living in the UK since 1994, when he commenced his musical studies at the Birmingham Conservatoire, Tommaso has performed with some of the most respected jazz musicians worldwide including Billy Cobham, David Liebman, Kenny Wheeler, Stan Sulzmann, Jim Mullen and many others.

“He is also a renowned and respected composer of music for television and films. He performs gigs with his Italian quartet throughout Europe.

“Tommaso last played in Eastbourne at the 2018 Splash Point Jazz Festival, alongside vibes player Roger Beaujolais, one of his many musical collaborators.

“This time he will be performing with Mark Edwards (keys), Nigel Thomas (bass) and Javier Forero (drums), a line-up that guarantees an evening of jazz excellence.

“The venue is the Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £10 on the door on the night (if still available), or buy in advance at www.wegottickets.com (booking fee applies).

“Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and drinks are at club prices.”

Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, January 10-16. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Eastbourne area. Click here to read more.

Rising star Saskia Griffiths-Moore set to perform at Lamb Folk Club. Click here to read more.

Last chance to see Jack and the Beanstalk in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.