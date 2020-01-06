Saturday Morning Sessions return to Eastbourne’s Grove Theatre

Popular Hastings three-piece The Other Band kick start the return of Saturday Morning Sessions at Eastbourne’s Grove Theatre this weekend.

The Americana-blues masters will perform from 12pm on Saturday, January 11 (doors 10am-4pm).

The newly reopened theatre is situated beneath the library in Eastbourne’s town centre and the team have been working hard with musicians from around the area to bring back the Saturday morning shows.

A spokesperson said: “This is a truly grass roots initiative with both coffee and the musicians being paid for purely by donations. We’re so grateful to The Other Band for helping us get started and we hope to be able to offer the community many more incredible musicians in the coming weeks and months.”

Those interested in playing the Saturday Morning Sessions can drop into the theatre or email musicdirector@groveeastbourne.com to find out more.

London Mozart Players: Celebrating Strings at St Mary in the Castle. Click here to read more.

Thrilling music at Hastings Sinfonia’s Winter Concert. Click here to read more

Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn: festive fun in February? Click here to read more.

Brilliant young artists perform at Glynde Place next year. Click here to read more.

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche: BLODS Little Theatre. Click here to read more.