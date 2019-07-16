Romance and tragedy in fair Verona: EODS presents Romeo and Juliet

Eastbourne Operatic and Dramatic Society brings the tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet to The Italian Gardens, Holywell, next week.

The Shakesperare favourite will be at the beautiful venue at 7.30pm each night from Wednesday, July 24, to Saturday, August 3 (no performance July 28).

Director David Foster says that the play is much more than a simple teenage romance.

Love, passion, death, sorrow, happiness and humour all combine in what many consider to be the Bard’s masterpiece.

An EODS spokesperson said: “Juliet’s parents have arranged a good match with the well-to-do, but rather boring Paris, while Romeo is moping around after Rosaline. But when the stars align and the youngsters meet at a party Romeo has gate-crashed, it is love at first sight.

“Unfortunately the protagonists come from opposite sides of a bitter family feud and their union is seemingly impossible.

“They marry in secret and with the assistance of Friar Lawrence hatch a plan to elope. A missed message, however, leads to fatal consequences.”

The talented cast includes: Lester Seale (Romeo), Emily Wood (Juliet), Sofi Waghorne (Benvolio), Ollie Price (Peter), Ash Jones (Friar John), Kirsten Grinstead (Mercutio), Bryan Ayres (Prince Escalus), Mike Barber (Friar Lawrence), Jane Tingley (Nurse) and Paul Walker who is making his EODS debut.

EODS will be serving an array of tea, coffee, wine, beer and soft drinks at the show as well as a variety of home-made cakes.

Tickets cost £14-£19 from the box office (01323 412000) or online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Alternatively, people can buy tickets from the Tourist Information Office in Hyde Gardens. Visit www.eastbourneshows.co.uk.

