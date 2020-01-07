Rising star Saskia Griffiths-Moore set to perform at Lamb Folk Club

British folk artist Saskia Griffiths-Moore is bringing her beautiful vocals to Eastbourne’s Lamb Folk Club.

The gig starts at 8pm on Wednesday, January 15. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £7 (pay on the door).

The folk club is upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town. Visit lambfolkclub.co.uk.

Saskia is becoming increasingly well-known for her clear vocals and melody-led songwriting, and now gets regular national BBC radio play. She has also been featured on Sky TV six times.

A spokesperson said: “Combining traditional and contemporary styles, Saskia is known for her hypnotic melodies built on poignant narratives. Having left her post as a Harley Street therapist Saskia took music full time, moving to Bristol prior to moving back to London. The JWC and Steve Agnew Instruments endorsed artist has received three grants from Arts Council England, and has just recently returned from tours of the US and Germany.”

Late last year the singer actually brought her own fans into Abbey Road Studios to record her single ‘For You’. Around 40 fans gathered at the iconic building on November 18 to make a record inside Studio 2. Saskia made this possible by crowd-funding the experience from her fans. She also partnered with London charity Music for Mental Wealth to create an uplifting day for everyone.

Among the singers was popular Sussex a cappella performer and Lamb Folk Club resident Nick Cant who was thrilled to take part.

