Pop-Up Bowie, a tribute to The Human League and swinging ’60s hits at Eastbourne Bandstand

The unmistakable sounds of David Bowie are coming to Eastbourne’s bandstand on Friday, July 5, with a selection of classic pop tributes lined up for the weekend.

Pop-Up Bowie offers all of the star’s great tunes (as well as his visual flair) in a show that features ‘Space Oddity’,‘Heroes’, ‘Life on Mars’, ‘Changes’ and many more huge hits.

Love Distraction. Picture by Andrew Thompson

A spokesperson said: “David Bowie’s career was full of innovation and experimentation as he explored many different sounds and genres and his flamboyant alter ego Ziggy Stardust brought him widespread popularity. As well as becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time, Bowie also appeared in a number of films, perhaps most memorably as the Goblin King in Labyrinth.”

Saturday, July 6, sees a stunning tribute to The Human League, Love Distraction, who offer a feast of ’80s and ’90s electro-pop at 8pm (doors 7pm). Fans can sing and dance along to hits like ‘(Keep Falling) Fascination’, ‘Mirror Man’ and ‘Don’t You Want Me’.

Older audience members can take a trip down memory lane on Sunday, July 7 (8pm), when The Zoots perform their Sounds of the ’60s concert. The gig will pay tribute to legendary icons like Elvis, The Beatles, The Kinks, The Beach Boys and The Monkees.

Tickets cost £7.95 in advance (kids £5.95) and doors open at 7pm for all of these shows. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders can get 10 percent off of their ticket.

The Zoots. Picture by Graham Huntley

The Traditional Afternoon Concert also takes place on the Sunday at 3pm. The symphonic wind band Harmonie Concert Band play a selection of classics, including popular and light music, marches and tunes from the West End.

Tickets are £3.50 (kids £2.00). Doors 2.30pm.

The Brighton Big Band play the Bandstand on Thursday, July, 11, bringing the golden age of jazz and swing to life. Tickets are £5 in advance (kids £2.50) and doors open at 7pm for an 8pm concert.

The 1812 Fireworks and Proms Concert is on Wednesday, July 10 (8pm), and features Crawley Millennium Concert Band. It’s an evening of traditional proms favourites that will finish with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture performed to a firework display. Tickets £7.95 in advance (kids £3.75).

There is a special offer for customers who book both the 1812 and Big Band Night together: a combined ticket price of just £10.

Visit eastbournebandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Tourist Information Centre or call 01323 410611.

