PAW Patrol’s finest Chase and Marshall at Drusillas near Eastbourne

Little ones will love seeing their favourite characters this summer at Drusillas Park,

Join the excitement as lovable Peppa Pig embarks on a Drusillas adventure on Tuesday August 14 with her brother George. The cheeky pair will be making appearances throughout the day.

Hello Kitty will be there in her pretty home on Wednesday August 15 but then get ready for action as two of PAW Patrol’s finest recruits, Chase and Marshall, return on Thursday August 16. The heroic pups will be in the Events Arena at intervals throughout the day. Information on 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.

