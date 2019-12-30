Paul Carrack at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre: hits from the man with the golden voice

Paul Carrack, the former front-man of Ace, Mike and The Mechanics and Squeeze, is set to play the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne.

The singer-songwriter performs a selection of his greatest hits on Saturday, February 8, along with material from his most recent album, The Best of LIVE 1995-2020.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £36.50-£41.50. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “Christened ‘The Man with the Golden Voice’ in a BBC4 documentary, with a phenomenal 50-year career and a back catalogue of hits including; ‘How Long’, ‘Tempted’ and ‘The Living Years’, Paul’s stunningly soulful voice is known to millions around the world; he is undoubtedly a key figure in British pop history.

“In addition to his work as a front man for some of the UK’s biggest bands he has also worked with some of the biggest names in rock and pop including; Roxy Music, B.B King, The Smiths, Roger Waters, Elton John, Ringo Starr and Nick Lowe, as well as enjoying success as a solo artist in his own right.

“Having returned from touring Japan and the USA as a featured instrumentalist with the Eric Clapton Band, Paul is eager to get back to his own set highlighting not only the hits and collaborations with the bands such as The Eagles but also songs from his 17 solo albums.”

