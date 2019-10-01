Passionate works from Noteworthy Voices: a Romantic concert for autumn

Eastbourne-based chamber choir Noteworthy Voices perform Romantic Masterpieces for Autumn on Saturday, October 19.

The concert, which features music written mainly in the Romantic era, starts at 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Norway, Seaside, Eastbourne.

One of the most popular eras in musical history, the Romantic period gave rise to some of the most passionate pieces of music ever written, said a Noteworthy Voices spokesperson.

“The first half will feature two works that are often performed as part of the Advent season – Johannes Brahms’ ‘Es ist das heil’ and Edward Naylor’s ‘Vox Dicentis’. Both are masterpieces that hark back to an earlier time, making use of renaissance-style counterpoint, but in a thoroughly 19th-century style.

“These works are joined by Charles Villiers Stanford’s Magnificat for Double Choir and Charles Wood’s Hail, Gladdening Light.

“Both are pieces associated with the evening – the Magnificat is usually sung as part of a service of Choral Evensong, while the work by Wood is used for night-time Compline.

“The second half showcases French 20th Century composer Jean Langlais’ Messe Solennelle, which dates from 1951 and is regarded as his finest piece of church music. While written for two organs and choir, Noteworthy Voices will be joined by superb London-based concert organist Jonathan Eyre who will use St Andrew’s organ’s registration to create the impression of two instruments.

“The 24-strong ensemble will be led by musical director Alexander Eadon, a former Kings College, Cambridge, chorister and assistant director of music at Eastbourne College.”

Tickets cost £10 on the door (children free) and refreshments will be available. Alternatively, email noteworthyvoiceseastbourne@gmail.com.

Visit www.noteworthyvoices.co.uk to find out more.

Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis at the White Rock Theatre. Click here to find out more.

Deep Purple star performs classic hits in East Sussex. Click here to find out more.

Romesh Ranganathan in Eastbourne: tickets on sale now. Click here to find out more.