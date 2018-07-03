Opera arias and songs from the shows - something for all

Mezzo-soprano Rebecca Anstey and pianist Colin Hughes will perform their summer concert Baroque to Broadway later this month.
The show features a selection of opera arias and song from the shows.
From Rossini to Verdi, Handel to Mozart, and Porter right the way through to Lloyd Webber - there promises great mixture of music with something for everyone.
It takes place on Saturday July 21 7.30 pm at St Saviour’s Church, South Street.
Tickets are priced £10 available on the door.
To pre-book contact 07760262237 or hughesmusician@gmail.com.