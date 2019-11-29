One week until Jack and Beanstalk in Eastbourne, one year until Sleeping Beauty

The Devonshire Park Theatre’s pantomime, Jack and Beanstalk, opens on Friday, December 6, offering Eastbourne theatregoers a magical adventure for the whole family.

However, before the curtain goes up, the box office staff will be bracing themselves for queues for the on-sale date of next year’s show, Sleeping Beauty

An Eastbourne Theatres spokesperson said: “There are always queues for the following year’s pantomime going on sale, with eager panto-fans keen to get their preferred seats secured early especially for the popular performances. Previous years have seen lines of people outside the building from as early as two hours before the box office even opens!

“The 2020/21 Devonshire Park pantomime will be traditional classic Sleeping Beauty, which goes on sale Friday, December 6, and there is a slight change to this year’s on sale arrangements. Bookings for all performances of Sleeping Beauty 2020/21 will be in-person only from 9.30am at Welcome Building, adjacent to the Congress Theatre. Then open to all, including phone, online and in-person bookers at the Devonshire Park box office and Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre from 10am for all performances of next year’s pantomime.

“Sleeping Beauty will mark the 20th in-house produced pantomime. The production is sure to celebrate this astonishing anniversary with a glittering show staying true to the traditional family panto elements, which are so beloved by the Devonshire Park productions.”

Jack and the Beanstalk runs from December 6 this year until January 12, and promises to be a perfect Christmas treat.

It stars Katherine Glover as Jack, Martyn Knight as Dame Trott and Tucker as Simple Simon, as well as the lovable animal actress Clarabelle the Cow.

Tickets cost £12 to £23.50 (group discounts available) from 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

