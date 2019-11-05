One Night In Dublin in Eastbourne: Head to Murphy’s Pub for some Irish classics

Irish music enthusiasts can hear the best tunes from the Emerald Isle at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, on Friday, November 15 (7.30pm).

One Night In Dublin features The Wild Murphys who will set up Murphy’s Pub at the venue for an evening of Irish Craic.

The multi-award-winning band offers a mix of traditional and contemporary tunes, played by some of the best traditional Irish musicians around. There will be songs by The Dubliners, The Fureys, The Pogues, Van Morrison, The Dropkick Murphys, Daniel O’Donnell and many more.

A spokesperson said: “The seven-piece live band is headed by lead singer Middi Murphy armed with blarney, banter and an accordion, alongside Trevor Brewis (Jimmy Nail) on drums, Tony Davis (Prelude) on keys and the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball on fiddle.

“In their own inimitable style, The Wild Murphys celebrate Irish classics with tracks including: ‘Galway Girl’, ‘Tell Me Ma’, ‘Dirty Old Town’, ‘The Irish Rover’, ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, ‘Seven Drunken Nights’, ‘Sally MacLennane’, ‘When You Were Sweet Sixteen’, ‘Whiskey in the Jar’, ‘Wild Rover’ and ‘Molly Malone’, to name just a few.

“So come and kick back in Murphy’s Pub for shenanigans, sing along and imagine yourself back in Temple Bar as Middi and his band entertain you all night long, then afterwards why not pop to the Stage Door pub just around the corner for a draft of the black stuff”

Tickets cost £24. Call 01323 412000 or purchase tickets online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

