Nine things to do on Boxing Day in Sussex

If you want to get out and about on Boxing Day there's plenty to do in Sussex.
Here's our pick of the top nine things to do in the area this Boxing Day (December 26).
1. See a panto!
There's plenty of panto to enjoy in Sussex this Boxing Day. Michelle Collins and Chico (pictured) star in Jack and the Beanstalk at the White Rock Theatre. Or see Jack and the Beanstalk at the Brighton Hilton Metropole featuring panto legend Christopher Biggins. The Capitol at Horsham will show Sleeping Beauty or see Cinderella at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne.
Enjoy some Boxing Day racing at Fontwell Park. The racecourse becomes a winter wonderland with reindeers, an ice rink and festive food, as well as seven races. Tickets start from 19 when booked in advance.
The Boxing Day Concert at Eastbourne Bandstand is back, and it's free! The popular and long-standing tradition dates back to when the Bandstand was first built back in 1935 and they've been a regular Christmas attraction ever since. The Boxing Day concert is from 11am to 12.30am.