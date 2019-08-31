Newhaven’s Sam Hughes is Sir Elton John at The Royal Hippodrome

One of the UK’s youngest Sir Elton John tribute artists is performing at The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, on Friday, September 6 (7.30pm).

Sam Hughes, 22, from Newhaven, offers a concert full of hits including ‘Crocodile Rock’, ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’, ‘Candle In The Wind’, ‘I’m Still Standing’ and ‘Rocket Man’, as well as a variety of sparkling costumes.

A spokesperson said: “Sam is believed to be the UKs youngest Elton John tribute, and was a nominee for the 2019 South East Tribute awards.

“Sam is also lucky enough to have been chosen as a fan of the real Sir Elton John and was filmed at a London studio last year dressed in EJ tails.

“The footage is shown in the background when Sir Elton is singing ‘Crocodile Rock’ and forms part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road World tour.

“Sam lives locally in Newhaven and is very excited to be performing at the newly refurbished theatre with his six-piece band.”

All tickets cost £15. Call the box office on 01323 802020 or visit www.royalhippodrome.com.

