Youthful energy and sheer brilliance from Sam Kelly with The Lost Boys at Hailsham Pavilion

For those who like folk music edgy and with a fresh spin on tradition, Sam Kelly is their man.

He comes with his band The Lost Boys to Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday October 20 at 7.30pm.

With over 10 acclaimed albums, multiple BBC radio and TV appearances, it’s hard to believe this 24 year old singer songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist has only been performing live for four years.

Folk luminaries including Kate Rusby, Seth Lakeman and Cara Dillon line up to wax lyrical about Sam’s live set, so it seems fitting that his group, the Lost Boys, was recently nominated as Best Band at the BBC Folk Awards.

Now one of the most in demand bands on the UK concert and festival scene, they come with their mix of youthful exuberance and instrumental virtuosity to Hailsham on the town’s bonfire night - so expect fireworks. Tickets £22.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

