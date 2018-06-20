World record attempt at this fundraising summer recital

Local musician, composer and piano teacher Georgina St George will next month present a fun and enjoyable summer concert with her young students which she hopes will also raise funds for deaf children.

The recital, which is held annually, will be on Saturday July 14 starting at 2pm at the Elim Family Centre in Eastbourne, Harfield Road.

About 30 piano students will be performing solos, duets, and trios, and they range from beginners to Grade 8 students.

The music they will play ranges from classical gems to current pop.

Georgina said: “This year the young pianists are also going to attempt to break the world record for the most people playing one piano at one time.

“The current record stands at 18, so they are going to try for 22. Rehearsals are already underway for this, and it’s going to be enormous fun!

“This year the concert will be raising money for the East Sussex Deaf Children’s Society. The Society provides vital support for families with deaf and hard of hearing children whose lives are challenged in so many ways. Music is often out of bounds for these children and I have chosen this charity to highlight how hearing-challenged children can be included in musical events and get a lot of enjoyment out of them.”

To boost funds raised for the East Sussex Deaf Children’s Society, there will also be a raffle.

Tickets will be £7 on the door. Call 07783441045 to reserve seats.