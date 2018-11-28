Winter magic in Candlelit Christmas Guitar Concert tour by the astonishing Richard Durrant

Richard Durrant brings an incredible festive experience to Wilmington with A Candlelit Christmas Guitar Concert featuring special guests Amy Kakoura and Nick Pynn.

When Richard’s Candlelit Christmas Tour comes to town you know the festive season has really begun, and he creates a particular Christmas magic, playing seasonal music from the folk, pagan and Christian traditions, with a blend of wintry acoustic, classical and original music.

The concert will be at St Mary’s And St Peter’s Church on Friday December 21, with shows at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Composer and guitarist Richard has recently appeared on BBC Radio3 and BBC6 Music, he’s also played this year at Beautiful Days Festival, Buckingham Palace and countless other venues through the UK and mainland Europe. For his Candlelit Concerts he is joined by talented singer Amy Kakoura and master fiddler Nick Pynn.

Their Christmas tour also takes them to Ropetackle Arts Centre on Sunday December 2 and 9, and East Chiltington Church near Lewes on December 8.

Richard said: “I hope that our audiences will feel they have made contact with the magic of midwinter. Us three musicians love playing these shows and it really does feel like Christmas onstage. Please come and join us!”

Tickets cost £16 with £15 concessions and £5 for under-18s; book on 07771 641856 or via www.richarddurrant.com.

