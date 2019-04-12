Win tickets to see Rod Stewart in Brighton this summer!

Two pairs of tickets are up for grabs to see veteran rocker Sir Rod Stewart at the Brighton & Hove 1st Central County Ground this summer.

Sir Rod will be at the cricket ground on Friday, July 12.

Rod Stewart Live in Concert will visit football stadiums, outdoor venues and arenas across England and Scotland from May through to July.

His Brighton & Hove show marks the first time Rod has played in the city since he performed to a sell-out crowd at The Amex Stadium in 2014.

Tickets are on sale now from http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

But to win a pair of tickets, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk, giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Rod Stewart Competition in the subject line or write to Rod Stewart Competition, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ.

Entries to be received by midnight on April 30. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed. The prizes are being offered by Rhodes Media.

