Voices and talent combine in perfect harmony for live gig

The crystal clear harmonies of two voices exquisitely matched is at the centre of any Chris While and Julie Matthews concert and together they create an atmosphere of warmth and feeling.

They will bring their artistry and talent to The Old Chapel in Alfriston on Sunday May 20 at 7.30pm.

Their musical partnership began in 1993 when they were key members and writers in the legendary folk-rock group The Albion Band.

Three years later they left the band to concentrate on their work as a duo and now with twenty two years of unrivalled musical partnership that has gathered numerous nominations, awards and critical acclaim, these English singer-songwriters come to play at the Old Chapel, Alfriston as part of the International summer season of music.

Regular concertgoers may recognise them as the backbone of the hugely popular Christmas group, St Agnes Fountain and just recently they have been touring with the all-female super group Daphne’s Flight.

Their songs have been covered by a range of artists including Mary Black, Barbara Dickson and Christine Collister and their performance covers the light hearted and the serious, so expect ballads that tell stories of holocaust survivors, women in the steel industry, the judicial system, and non-combatants in WW1.

Chris and Julie’s music is a unique experience which take audiences on an emotional journey. Tickets £17.50 from 01323 841414